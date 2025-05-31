While sticking out your thumb on the side of the road to catch a ride may feel like a thing of the past, there are still drivers out there who are willing to welcome a stranger into their car.

(Obviously I mean outside of Uber and Lyft drivers, but it does feel like hitchhiking walked to rideshare apps could run… or “drive” if we’re being technical.)

The few times I’ve seen hitchhikers were when I was out of state on vacation in Vermont. Though I never had the stones to pull over and pick someone up.

According to a new study by Cash for Cars, there are plenty of New Jerseyans who are likely to help out a hitchhiker.

These are the NJ cities whose residents are most likely to pick up hitchhikers:

Jersey City

In Jersey City, everyone’s moving, but there’s still time to look out for others. This place thrives on connection, even in chaos. If you’re trying to catch a ride, someone might pull over, roll down the window, and say, “Where are you headed?”

Elizabeth

Elizabeth is a place where people don’t sugarcoat, but they do care. The locals get straight to the point and offer a ride when someone’s in need. It’s kindness, Jersey-style.

Newark

Newark’s tough, fast-paced, and full of people who’ve seen it all. But there’s also a real, raw kindness. If you’re honest, respectful, and real, someone might stop because they get it.

Paterson

Paterson has a soul. It’s working-class, proud, and aware that sometimes people need help. A hitchhiker here might get a ride from someone who doesn’t smile much, but hands over a water bottle and a knowing nod.

Other interesting finds from the survey’s respondents:

🚗 35% of drivers said they’d be most likely to stop for a hitchhiker if the weather was bad.

🚗 22% said they’d stop if the person was stranded somewhere remote or unsafe.

🚗 18% said a hitchhiker simply “looking friendly” was enough to make them pull over.

🚗 16% of respondents said they’d stop simply because they believe in helping strangers.

🚗 9% admitted they’ve hitched a ride themselves.

For as much crap as we in New Jerswey get for being rude, there are people in the Garden State who are willing to go out of their ways to help strangers in need.

Don’t tell the other states though, I like us having the ‘tough guy’ reputation. Eyyyy.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

