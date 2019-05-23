Driver, 86, runs over Cranford school crossing guard

CRANFORD — A school crossing guard was hospitalized Thursday morning after being run over by a car.

Police said an 86-year-old man driving a 2003 Cadillac plowed into the guard who was holding up a "stop" paddle to help a student cross the street.

The crash happened about 8:07 a.m. at Walnut and Blake avenues near the Walnut Avenue Elementary School.

The driver has not been charged with any crime but police continue to investigate.

Police said there are a number of safety features at the intersection that are supposed to alert drivers.

The intersection has a flashing light for pedestrians to cross. Officials also installed a "Stop for Pedestrian" sign in the middle of the street.

In addition to the stop sign, the guard also was wearing a reflective vest.

