Drive through a field with 5,000 Jack O’Lanterns in Sussex County

While trick or treating is still up in the air for many New Jersey communities, there are still Halloween attractions in the Garden State, like Hallowfest at Six Flags Great Adventure, which you can try to win tickets to from us.

Another activity that looks like a ton of fun is the Jack-O-Lantern Experience at Skylands Stadium in Sussex County. There you can take a one mile drive through the park, its property and surrounding corn fields and see over 5,000 decorated jack o lanterns with “some of the most spectacular visuals you’ll ever see. Perfect for families of all ages, date nights, and all lovers of Halloween Spirit. Our drive-thru event is safe and spacious, with distancing in mind.”

While spooky, creepy jack o lanterns are certainly plentiful, there are all manner of carvings, including themes like dinosaurs and wild animals. A spokesman for Skylands Stadium told NorthJersey.com “Especially now, people are looking to spend some quality time outside of the house, and we believe Jack-O-Lantern provides a great opportunity to build fun and lasting memories with those around you while still honoring the social distancing measures.” The Experience begins at sundown and will be open every Thursday through Sunday until Oct. 25, and then every day from Oct. 26 through Nov. 1.

Ticket prices are $34 per car Thursday and Sunday, and $39 Friday and Saturday.

Tickets can be purchased in advance at jackolantern.skylandsstadium.com. Guests are asked to arrive at the stadium 15 minutes prior to the time slot on the ticket.

