Drinking buddies: Matthew McConaughey and NJ Gov. Phil Murphy

I thought it was weird when Snoop Dogg started becoming besties with Martha Stewart. That now seems normal compared to this.

If you were going to pick a drinking partner for the guy who made “alright, alright, alright!” a catchphrase from “Dazed and Confused,” doesn’t Phil Murphy seem “all wrong all wrong all wrong?”

But it happened. The dad joke-telling, straitlaced, corny former Goldman Sachs guy who almost blushes just ripping off a terse “shucks” was drinking tequila with one of the coolest actors on the planet on Thursday night, Matthew McConaughey.

The actor and star of hits like “Dallas Buyers Club” and “Magic Mike” was attending a National Governors Association meeting in Salt Lake City on Friday. The night before he shared time and his own Pantalones brand of tequila with a number of people including New Jersey’s Gov. Phil Murphy.

Murphy joked with the crowd Friday that he was “told” he and wife Tammy Murphy enjoyed the night of tequila but he “couldn’t remember any of it.”

The night wasn’t about frat boy fun though. The actor was in deep conversations about his own interest in politics and the possibility of running for office.

"Do I have instincts, intellect that it would be a good fit for me and I would be a good fit for it? That would be useful? I'm still on that learning tour, and, you know, days like this. I'm learning a lot. Last night, I learned a lot. I learned a lot from you last night. Through those tequila, through that tequila, sir," he told Murphy.

If McConaughey gets into politics maybe his movie titles could be reworked.

"A Time To Kill Taxes"

"The War Planner"

"How To Lose An Election In 10 Days"

"Dazed and Confused: The Joe Biden Story"

