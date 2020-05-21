Dr. Fauci’s face on a doughnut in the ultimate NJ salute

You either love him or hate him. New Jerseyans are definitely split on how they feel about Dr. Anthony Fauci, the doctor who runs Trump’s coronavirus task force. But there’s a bakery in Spring Lake that’s actually confusing us even more. They are Dune doughnuts and bagels on Third Avenue in Spring Lake and they are selling a commemorative Anthony Fauci donut.

When I first saw the photo of these donuts I thought, “Oh, what a lovely tribute! These bakery people are huge fans of the doc!" And then I thought, ..”Yeah, but is this actually a tribute you would want? Would you want to be on a donut so that people could eat your face off?” That’s what I love about New Jersey. Even what seems like a legitimate tribute has a little bit of an edge to it.

Is this a real tribute? Or are the Dune doughnuts people being ironic? You decide.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco. Any opinions expressed are Judi's own.

More from New Jersey 101.5:

​