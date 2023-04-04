Dozens displaced by Edison, NJ condo fire

🔴 Fire broke out Monday afternoon in a third-floor balcony and spread quickly

🔴 The township of Edison provided hotel rooms for those needing

🔴 The fire is not considered suspicious

EDISON — Dozens of people from 20 families were displaced by a fire Monday afternoon in a building at a condo complex.

The fire at the Waterford condo complex in Edison started on a third-floor balcony and spread quickly into the soffit and the attic space, acting fire chief Joe Gaul told News 12 New Jersey.

"We had to pull the firemen out and move to a defensive operation," Gaul said.

Mayor Sam Joshi authorized the township to pay for hotels for those among the 84 residents in need of shelter and said no one was injured by the blaze. Red Cross New Jersey and BAPS offered assistance and food to residents.

Fire at the Waterford condo complex in Edison 4/3/23 Fire at the Waterford condo complex in Edison 4/3/23 (Mayor Sam Joshi) loading...

Joshi said the fire is not considered suspicious and remained under investigation.

"We will continue to provide all those impacted by the fire with guidance and support to help them recover," the mayor said.

Aftermath of a fire at the Waterford condo complex in Edison 4/3/23 Aftermath of a fire at the Waterford condo complex in Edison 4/3/23 (Mayor Sam Joshi) loading...

