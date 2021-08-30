DOVER — A man was found dead on a sidewalk in this North Jersey town Sunday, but authorities are not saying much more about the case even after identifying a person of interest.

A release from the Morris County Prosecutor's Office characterized the investigation as "active and ongoing," and have not made public the identities of either the person of interest or the deceased.

They did, however, say there was no perceived threat to the public at this time.

Officers called to the area of West Blackwell Street and Randolph Avenue shortly before 8 a.m. Sunday found the man on West Blackwell, already deceased.

The Morris County Sheriff's Office is assisting the prosecutor's office and Dover police in the investigation

Anyone with information is asked to contact the prosecutor's office Major Crimes Unit, 973-285-6200, the Dover Police Department, 973-366-2200, or Morris County Crime Stoppers at 973-267-2255 or morriscrimestoppers.org.

