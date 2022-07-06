JERSEY CITY — Authorities are looking for answers to a double stabbing that left a man dead and a woman injured.

The two victims were found hours apart, and miles apart, on the morning of July 5 in Jersey City, according to the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office.

Jersey City police responded to 196 Clinton Avenue at approximately 6:42 a.m. on reports of an aggravated assault and found a 22-year-old woman with a serious stab wound.

At around 10 a.m., police were notified of an injured person at 186 McAdoo Avenue, two miles from the Clinton Avenue scene. Responding officers found the lifeless body of 21-year-old city resident Jason Khusial, who was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:14 a.m.

According to a preliminary investigation, Khusial had also been involved in the Clinton Avenue incident.

The woman is in stable condition at a local hospital.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact the prosecutor's office at 201-915-1345 or to leave an anonymous tip using this link.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

