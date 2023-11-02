Double killing in Barnegat, NJ spurs schools to shelter in place

🔴 Two people have been killed in Barnegat

🔴 Schools in Barnegat and Stafford sheltered in place due to the killing

🔴 A suspect in the killings is in custody

BARNEGAT — A suspect is in custody after two people were killed near a high school during school hours Thursday, authorities said.

The double homicide took place on Lincoln Avenue in Barnegat, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said.

Nearby schools in Barnegat and Stafford were advised to shelter in place as a precautionary measure around midday Thursday as police searched for the killer, Barnegat police said on social media. Parents were told by the Stafford police to not pick up their children because they were safe.

People were asked to avoid the area around Lincoln Ave and Bengal Boulevard.

A suspect was in custody around 1 p.m., Billhimer said.

“The suspect is in custody and there is no danger to the public to the public at this time. Additional information will be released when it becomes available,” Billhimer said.

The identities of the suspect and the victims had not been released to the public. Authorities have not yet revealed any details about the killings.

