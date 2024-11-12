Terrifying TikTok challenge rattles NJ residents: Here’s what to do

❗ Warning about TikTok 'door kick' challenge

❗ Residents scared, damage is done

❗ Police worry about possible fatal consequences

An old challenge is making a comeback on social media site TikTok and police are issuing new warnings in New Jersey.

It's called the 'door kick challenge,' and it's been around since 2021. After initial police warnings, incidents dropped off, but there appears to be a resurgence in New Jersey and around the country.

People, usually wearing masks, approach a home's front door in the middle of the night. While one person takes video with a cell phone, others kick at the front door making as much noise as possible and causing considerable damage to the door and door frame.

In East Orange, a woman was awoken to this stunt on a recent night. Not only did it terrify her, the TikTokers cause hundreds of dollars of damage to her door, according to ABC-7.

Following the incident, police issued a warning on social media.

"This challenge, which encourages individuals to kick at doors of homes and businesses for social media fame," police warned, "Is a serious misdemeanor crime and can lead to jail time and/or fines."

There are also concerns frightened homeowners might confront the pranksters, possibly with a firearm, and turning the stunt into a deadly encounter.

Home invasion or violent stunt?

The danger of these types of pranks escalating is heightened by the rise in the number of home invasions being reported in New Jersey.

There is certainly greater awareness of the dangers of home invasions due to multiple reports in the media, including New Jersey 101.5.

Home invasions are often linked to the rise in car theft. Thieves break into homes looking for key fobs to the cars they want to steal.

Several law enforcement members have warned it is only a matter of time before an armed homeowner confronts one of these thieves.

Adding to the danger is the high-profile murder of a law enforcement officer in South Jersey.

Cape May County Prosecutor's Office/Townsquare Media illustration Cape May County Prosecutor's Office/Townsquare Media illustration loading...

Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office Detective Sgt. Monica Mosley was killed after three men kicked in her door. She shot and wounded one of the intruders before she was killed execution style.

Police have four suspects in custody but have yet to offer a possible motive for the crime.

What to do if someone is kicking your door

Call 9-1-1 immediately.

Police warn about confronting these pranksters and urge residents to allow responding officers to deal with it.

In some cases, these bad actors are trying to elicit a response. Yelling or screaming at them may only encourage them to kick harder and stay longer.

If you have a firearm in your home, leave it secured.

attachment-Shaun Golden Monmouth County Sherriff (4) loading...

New Jersey has very specific laws about the use of a firearm. Under New Jersey law, you cannot fire upon an individual unless they have actually entered your home, and your life is in danger.

Veteran prosecutor and New Jersey Civil Rights attorney Tim Alexander warns, "Even if you think that they're coming into your home, even if everything in your being is telling you that this person is coming into your home but they're not making any overt steps to come into your home, then no, you can't use deadly force."

The sentiment was echoed by East Orange Police on Facebook. "If you witness any incidents related to this challenge or have any information, please contact EOPD immediately at 973-266-5041. Let's work together to keep our community safe."

