Don’t worry, NJ: Springsteen has been getting this lyric of his wrong, too

Like any born-and-raised New Jerseyan, I’m a fan of The Boss’ Thunder Road. As someone who is also from Freehold, it’s damn near mandatory.

So you can imagine the guilt I felt when I found out I had the lyrics wrong for decades, how could it be?!

Turns out, it wasn’t just me: it was a plethora of other fans, as well as Bruce himself!

In an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Bruce confessed that he, too, has been singing the lyrics wrong all these years.

“There was a big twitter argument last year that I would love for you to settle,” Fallon says, “in the song Thunder Road some people said the lyrics are ‘screen door slams, Mary’s dress sways.’ Others say the lyrics are ‘screen door slams, Mary’s dress waves.’ Which one is it? Waves or sways?”

“I knew you were gonna ask this question, so I came prepared,” Springsteen responds, before pulling out the near 50-year-old record from behind his chair.

With the comedic timing of someone who has been in the entertainment industry for decades, Bruce really makes you wait for the answer as he pulls out his reading glasses and explains how he was a “sociopath” making the album, combing over every detail.

FINALLY:

“I’ve been singing ‘sways’ for almost 50 years…”

Then he looks down at the lyrics written in his album notes.

“Screen door slams, Mary’s dress waves.”

“WHAT?” reacts Fallon, channeling all of us, “it is ‘waves’?”

Then Bruce taps on the album cover, “this is wrong.”

You have to respect the Jersey stubbornness of sticking to his guns about his own incorrect lyrics. A Jersey guy won’t admit he’s wrong even when he has his past self to prove it.

Despite the revelation, like much of the Garden State, I think I’ll continue belting “Mary’s dress sways” as I roll down the windows and let the wind blow back my hair.

Check out the full interview for other fun banter between Bruce and Jimmy:

