Don’t throw out your condiment packets! Where to take them in NJ

Don't throw out those Taco Bell sauce packets, or any sauce packet for that matter.

Taco Bell is teaming up with international recycling leader TerraCycle to expand its recycling program to accept all brands of sauce packets.

That means all condiment or sauce packets, whether Taco Bell or others, can be collected, mailed back with a prepaid shipping label, and given a second chance at life.

As an added incentive, for every shipment of waste sent to TerraCycle through this program, collectors can earn TerraCycle points that can be donated to a non-profit, school or charitable organization of their choice.

“Earlier this spring, we tested the idea with consumers to responsibly recycle any brand of condiment sauce packets. We worked with TerraCycle and a franchisee in New Jersey to test out the concept, and it was such a success. As a result, we decided to take the idea nationwide and share the love beyond our iconic sauce packets, giving a more sustainable option to everyone,” said Missy Schaaphok, director of global nutrition and sustainability at Taco Bell.

Through the Taco Bell Sauce Packet Free Recycling Program, consumers are encouraged to mail in all brands and types of empty sauce packets to TerraCycle within the U.S.

Participation is free and easy.

Sign up on the TerraCycle program page, collect empty sauce packets, then mail them in using the provided prepaid shipping label.

Once collected, the packets are cleaned and melted into hard plastic that can be remolded to make new recycled products.

