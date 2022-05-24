Don’t stay inside — Fight NJ humidity with these 5 outdoor fans

Last year during a soaringly humid day, I decided that I was going to do something revolutionary: I bought an outdoor fan. It was life-changing.

I don’t know how many people have discovered this trick, but if you haven’t yet, it’s time.

As we all know, there’s absolutely nothing like Jersey humidity, and if you like to sit in your backyard, like I do, a fan is the only thing that makes the outdoors bearable. Summer is approaching New Jersey and as we all know it is going to get HOT.

The best way to prepare for this kind of weather is to get all of your weapons and machines into gear and that means finding the perfect fan. Not only can the right fan be used year round, but the only reason you’ll want to leave the outdoors on a beautiful day will be to grab some water or use the restroom.

This past weekend was pretty humid. but because I had my outdoor fan, I was able to hang in the backyard all day instead of escaping indoors into the air conditioning.

Here are some of the best outdoor fans you will want to check out, and while they may not be too glamorous, they’ll get the job done. After you follow my recommendations, you’ll thank me.