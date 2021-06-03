Don’t miss this weekend’s Atlantic City Beer & Music Festival

Spent too much time making Memorial Day plans and forgot it’s almost another weekend? If you want to keep the party going and ring in the month of June, consider attending the Atlantic City Beer & Music Festival.

You know that I love anything having to do with Atlantic City, but this is an extremely special event and I try not to miss it. This festival has been running for 16 years now, and is one of New Jersey’s most prized summer events.

The Beer and Music Festival was started out of a hope for beer enthusiasts to come together with some great music and enjoy a weekend together, and has grown tremendously since its beginning. Not only is the festival a way for beer and music lovers to connect, but it is a great opportunity for beer distributors to meet and learn from one another.

With over 10 breweries participating in this year's festival, the diversity in flavors will be unmatched. In addition to the beer, some of the Jersey Shore’s favorite food vendors will be at the festival, including The legendary Chickies and Pete’s.

If the beer, music, or the smell of crab fries that have just flooded your brain have left you interested, here’s how you can attend the festival: Tickets are being sold on acbeerfest.com, and there are three sessions to choose from.

The first session is June 4th, from 8-12, the second is June 5th, from 12-4, and finally there is another session on June 5th from 6-10. Whether you attend one, two, or all three sessions you are guaranteed to have a good time. And did I mention the perks? Each general admission ticket gives you access to tastings from 150 participating Breweries, a commemorative tasting mug, concerts on both main stage and acoustic stage, access to cooking demos, access to mixology seminars, entry into a Silent Disco and more.

