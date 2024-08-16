Don’t look now, but Zombies are coming to Asbury Park!

One of the scariest and most fun traditions happens again in Asbury Park, NJ. It is the annual Asbury Park Zombie Walk that will take place on Saturday, October 5, 2024.

The Zombie Walk encourages the participants to dress like their favorite zombie. The creativity is outstanding and the enthusiasm during the day is very catching.

It all takes place on the boardwalk in Asbury Park where on a normal summer day you can sit and watch the people stroll by.

The Zombie Walk is much better than a parade. There are so many great costumes and paint jobs.

Asbury Park must set a record for the largest amount of fake blood used outside of a movie set.

Speaking of records the Zombie Walk was implemented in October 2009 and rose quickly to becoming one of the largest events in the country setting a Guiness World Record the following year in 2010 and then again in 2013 for the largest gathering of zombies.

The crowds were huge, and they enjoyed the many costumes and frivolity that the day held for all.

Participants can dress in any zombie costume that they prefer. During the Zombie Walk participants are encouraged to and usually stay in character.

I will be doing my show from the boardwalk and cannot wait to see the costumes and participants. I have a feeling it will be another enormous success.

See you on October 5, 2024, in Asbury Park, NJ.

