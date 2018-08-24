UNION TOWNSHIP (Union) — If you don't like the billboard for an upcoming movie about President Donald Trump, you'll have to live with it.

Municipal officials said on their Facebook page that they are aware of the Morris Avenue billboard that calls Trump an idiot.

"Billboards are privately owned and as such the Township of Union has no authority or or role in approving what goes up on each of them," read the township's message. According to a sign on the billboard, it is owned by Outfront.

The post suggested those who don't like it to call the township public information officer at 908-851-5096

Neil Harrison told News 12 New Jersey that he is a political activist from The Bronx and bought the billboard because New York City prohibits political billboards. He said he paid $1,000.

