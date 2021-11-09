Don’t feel like cooking? 9 great NJ spots for Thanksgiving dinner
Who was it that said that Thanksgiving has to be a home-cooked meal? Let’s face it: Living in New Jersey is tough. And busy. We are all like hamsters on a wheel, running and running.
So when Thanksgiving finally rolls around, many people like to treat it as a relaxing day off instead of a holiday filled with more hustle and bustle. Maybe you just feel like taking it easy and going out.
Or maybe you’re just too lazy to cook this Thanksgiving. We’ve all been there.
Luckily there are many restaurants in New Jersey open for Thanksgiving that will still provide you with the warm holiday experience you’re looking for.
- 1
Bernards Inn: Bernardsville, NJ
If you are looking for more of an upscale dining experience, head to Bernards Inn for Thanksgiving. This spot is beloved by Bernardsville locals, and has a special holiday menu just for Thanksgiving. You can even get a room at the hotel for the night if you’re looking to make the holiday into a staycation.
- 2
Chart House: Weehawkin, NJ
This restaurant has some of the best views you’ll get in New Jersey as you will dine looking over the NYC skyline. If you love seafood and don’t care too much about a traditional turkey dinner, this is a great option for Thanksgiving.
- 3
Crystal Springs Resort: Hamburg, NJ
Thanksgiving is huge at Crystal Springs and there are plenty of experiences to choose from. The resort offers three buffets, holiday menus with a wine pairing option as well as delicious a la carte dining. All you need to do is make a reservation.
- 4
Frog and the Peach: New Brunswick, NJ
For $68 a person, enjoy Thanksgiving dinner at Frog and the Peach. Some of the menu items this upcoming year include Pumpkin Ricotta Gnocchi, Wagyu Skirt Steak, a cheese board and of course your classic Thanksgiving Turkey.
- 5
Rat's Restaurant: Hamilton, NJ
If you are looking to have a romantic Thanksgiving dinner, Rats is the place. Take a stroll through the beautiful grounds for sculpture and enjoy a French twist on Thanksgiving dinner. They also have plenty of Vegan options if you are looking for somewhere that accommodates non-meat eaters.
- 6
The Perch at Peacock Inn: Princeton, NJ
Peacock Inn takes Thanksgiving very seriously and has planned an entire day of menus for the occasion. Lots of the ingredients here are grown by local farmers, making this a great place to dine if you want to support your local community this year.
- 7
Blue Pig Tavern: Cape May, NJ
Enjoy a cozy Thanksgiving dinner at this Historic Jersey site. Blue Pig Tavern is known for its traditional Thanksgiving dinners and also offers a military discount if you are lucky enough to be spending the holidays with a family member in the military.
- 8
River Winds: West Deptford, NJ
Party of 4 or more? Enjoy an entire turkey dinner at River Winds this year for $40.95 per adult and $21.95 per child. The turkey will be carved tableside, and there are plenty of sauces and sides to choose from.
- 9
McCormick and Schmidts: Atlantic City, NJ
Down the shore for the Holiday? This spot has a fantastic Thanksgiving menu full of fan favorites such as turkey with cornbread stuffing, butternut squash bisque, and more. You can also order from their Thanksgiving menu for takeout if you prefer that.