Don’t feel like cooking? 9 great NJ spots for Thanksgiving dinner

Who was it that said that Thanksgiving has to be a home-cooked meal? Let’s face it: Living in New Jersey is tough. And busy. We are all like hamsters on a wheel, running and running.

So when Thanksgiving finally rolls around, many people like to treat it as a relaxing day off instead of a holiday filled with more hustle and bustle. Maybe you just feel like taking it easy and going out.

Or maybe you’re just too lazy to cook this Thanksgiving. We’ve all been there.

Luckily there are many restaurants in New Jersey open for Thanksgiving that will still provide you with the warm holiday experience you’re looking for.