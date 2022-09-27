The Morris County Sheriff's Office wants the public to know, there's no Sergeant Joe Caruso on their payroll.

The agency has heard from multiple members of the public who've been the target of an apparent phone scam. The call is coming from the number 973-291-2679. When individuals accept the call, they're greeted by "Sergeant Joe Caruso from the Morris County Sheriff's Office," and they're informed that they have a "failure to appear" warrant that can go away by paying a fine.

According to the sheriff's office, an investigation has revealed that the number traces back to an address in North Carolina. Individuals who call the number are led to a voice mailbox for a "Sergeant Caruso."

"Neither this individual nor the phone number are affiliated with the Morris County Sheriff's Office," the agency said in a press release. "Sheriff James M. Gannon wants to remind you to never provide sensitive personal information, money, or access to your assets to any unknown individual."

Questions or concerns about this scam can be directed to the sheriff's office at 973-285-6600.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

