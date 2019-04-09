Don’t buckle up your dog in the car? You could be fined!

Do you use a seatbelt harness for your dog while driving? If not you could face a fine from $250 to $1000 and up to six months in jail .

Now I'm all for protecting your pets as much as you can, but jail time for no seatbelt? C'mon. Considering the human restraint laws is only about $40, this seems ridiculous.



