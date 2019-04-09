Don’t buckle up your dog in the car? You could be fined!
Do you use a seatbelt harness for your dog while driving? If not you could face a fine from $250 to $1000 and up to six months in jail.
Now I'm all for protecting your pets as much as you can, but jail time for no seatbelt? C'mon. Considering the human restraint laws is only about $40, this seems ridiculous.
