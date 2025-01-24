Donate or shop for clothes for a good cause at this NJ spot

I wish I had a dollar for every time someone who had gently use clothing to give away posted on Nextdoor to ask what to do with it. And while there are bins set up all over New Jersey to dump the clothes into, you’re not really sure who is getting the benefit of those items.

So here’s a great idea. Get affordable items and support a great cause at the same time.

The Market Street Mission Thrift Store in Morristown is a hidden gem well worth checking out. Everyone in town knows about it and so should you.

Located at 25 George St., this spacious shop has everything from gently used clothing to furniture and household items. And the best part? Every purchase supports their Substance Abuse Program, which is making a real difference in the community.

No one needs to tell you what a huge problem substance of use is in all of our New Jersey communities and so you can feel really good about donating here!

Donations are welcome, and they accept a pretty wide range of items like clothing, lightly used furniture, and even antiques or collectibles (just run it by the dock manager first). A heads-up, though: they don’t take mattresses, damaged furniture, or books.

The store is open Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and if you’re cleaning out your house, their donation docks are open on select days. Live in Morris County and have ground-floor items? They even offer residential pick-ups — just call 973-538-0427 to schedule.

Whether you’re hunting for a bargain or looking to donate for a good cause, this place is all about giving back and helping others rebuild their lives.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

