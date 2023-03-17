Donate gently used children’s items to help NJ kids in need

One of the most difficult things to do as a parent, especially here in New Jersey, is navigating the earliest stages of a child’s life, their babyhood and toddlerhood.

It’s hard enough when you’re not a member of a low-income group, but imagine how difficult it is if you are. That’s why Room to Grow is such an amazing organization.

It supports parents in those difficult circumstances by giving them counseling, helping to provide them with essential baby items and connecting them with various community resources that some of us might take for granted.

They could help with housing, medical, referrals, and whatever a baby or toddler needs to start life out in a healthy and safe way. In order to support this, Room to Grow is hosting a Fill-A-Truck donation event in Morristown, asking residents to upcycle their baby and toddler items to fill resource gaps for under-served communities in the area.

On Saturday, March 25, the nonprofit organization will be collecting crucially needed new or gently used baby and toddler items, such as clothing, toys, books and more.

Adobe Stock Adobe Stock loading...

I know as a parent of four children, there were always items around that were in good shape that I just couldn’t bring myself to put it on the curb.

I’d be asking around to see if anybody needed them. If you are in that situation, here’s a perfect place to give those items to people who are really in need. And not only will you be saving the environment by not filling up the landfills but you’ll also be helping the community, especially those less fortunate.

With spring cleaning just around the corner, this is a perfect time to see what’s in your basement, garage or back of your closet that you could possibly donate.

The event takes place on Saturday, March 25 from 10 a.m to 12 p.m. at 4 Baer Court in Morristown, and will occur rain or shine.

And if you’ve got nothing to donate by upcycling, or if you feel like you’d like to make a purchase to donate because you are unable to attend the event, there’s a list of items that are critically needed that you could purchase from Amazon. For a list of these items click here.

Right now room to grow supports over 800 families during the first three critical years of a child’s life. And this is a perfect way to support such a great charitable endeavor.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

