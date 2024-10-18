Just how bad are things?

It's so bad that America’s most beloved average Joe can’t afford a house for his family.

To prove a point about the economy Esportnow analyzed how well off the Simpson clan would be in real life in 2024. Turns out Homer and Marge Simpson wouldn’t be able to afford their iconic four-bedroom house and would have to move Bart, Lisa, and Maggie into a cramped two-bedroom apartment.

AP4199125583402473 loading...

They crunched numbers using the average salary of a nuclear technician (Homer’s job in the long-running Fox series) in Springfield, Oregon. Then, they subtracted typical expenses such as maintaining a family car, groceries, home repayments, utilities, etc.

They found that based on a monthly take-home salary of $5,660.92, the Simpsons' current lifestyle would leave them with a monthly deficit of around $957.42. Now, those numbers were with a modest entertainment budget to fit in the occasional Krusty burger and Homer’s weekly bowling.

74th Emmy Awards - Show Phil McCarten/Invision/AP loading...

Even eliminating the Simpsons’ entire entertainment budget (no more Moe’s?!) doesn’t save them from not affording a house. They would still run a monthly deficit of $150.34. Only if Marge got a job could they get out of that financial hole. But then they would need to pay for childcare for Maggie, which puts them right back between a rock and a hard place. Sound familiar?

Now, imagine this was not in Oregon but in New Jersey, where everything is even more expensive. Would they even be able to afford the two-bedroom apartment? Please tell me they wouldn’t have to take Barney on as a roommate.

LOOK: Cities with the most expensive homes in New Jersey Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in New Jersey using data from Zillow. Gallery Credit: Stacker

Inside Betty White's Gorgeous Carmel-by-the-Sea Home Take a look inside the late Betty White's peacefully gorgeous Carmel-by-the-Sea home. Gallery Credit: Alicia Selin

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

Report a correction 👈