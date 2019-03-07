Dogs abandoned in house — and one was forced to eat the other

CARNEYS POINT — An emaciated dog found in an abandoned house is being nursed back to health in hopes of finding her a new home.

The boxer/beagle named Ruth weighed just 29 pounds when police found it feeding on a dead dog, according to the Salem County Humane Society.

Ruth, estimated to be 4 or 5 years old, tested positive for Lyme disease and volunteers are helping the dog gain weight so it can receive vaccinations and get spayed.

The SCHS set up a Facebook donation page to help with Ruth's care.

Ruth is staying with a SCHS volunteer, which will prepare the dog for adoption.

The Salem County Prosecutor's Office did not immediately return a message seeking additional information about the circumstances of Ruth's discovery.

