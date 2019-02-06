Dog saves girl from man who broke into NJ home, police say
FLORENCE — A 20-year-old man ran off after breaking into a local home only to be confronted by the family dog, police said.
Jayton Robinson broke into a Seaman Drive home through a rear basement door on Monday night just after 8, according to police. A girl who lives in the home said she went to check out a tapping noise. She found Robinson and a physical struggle took place.
The resident's dog then went after Robinson, which gave the girl time to run outside to the home of an off-duty police officer.
Police said surveillance video and a search warrant of Robinson's home helped locate him.
Robinson was charged with burglary, simple assault and criminal mischief.
He was taken to Burlington County Jail pending a court date.
