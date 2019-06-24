Dog sat loyally beside hospital bed after owner passed away

This is one of the saddest stories but with a happy ending you're going to see for awhile.

A black lab named Moose was found abandoned; tied to a railroad sign in front of an animal shelter back in summer of 2017 in Georgia. After months at the shelter, Eleventh Hour Rescue's Georgia partners asked for their help and Moose came to New Jersey. He was adopted by a kind man who gave Moose a perfect home with lots of love.

Then a year later, the man fell sick. It was serious, and tragically Moose's 'dad' died. This picture of Moose sitting patiently next to the man's empty hospital bed would break anyone's heart. He just couldn't understand why he wasn't coming back.

Thankfully, probably due to the sad image, this story went viral and got lots of attention. The happy ending is a wonderful family stepped up and has taken in the dog and should be there to care for Moose for the rest of his life.

According to their Facebook page, Eleventh Hour Rescue is made up of dedicated people who rescue pets at the "eleventh hour" when they are scheduled to be put to death by shelters who can no longer care for them. It's a non-profit that takes in dogs and cats, gives them required medical care and a place to live and tries their best to find them a forever home. You can bet Moose is grateful. To learn more about the organization, visit their website here.

