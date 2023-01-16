Dog abandoned at airport by NJ man gets a new home

The dog abandoned by its Newark owner outside Des Moines International Airport has found a new home.

Charles Bigsen, 24, paid for his American Pitbull Terrier Stella to be on the same flight back to New Jersey on Dec. 29. But when Bigsen checked in he was told that he had to provide a crate for the 1-year-old mix in order to board.

When he couldn't get his Uber driver to return or a friend to help out, he tied Stella to a post in a public area at the airport, boarded his plane and left.

One of the families at the airport that spotted Stella has stepped forward to adopt her, according to the American Rescue League of Iowa, which cared for the dog they renamed Allie after she was turned over by police.

ARL spokeswoman Natalie Zehr told New Jersey 101.5 that the family that adopted Allie wishes to remain anonymous but said she’s settling in well in her new home.

Allie at the Animal Rescue League of Iowa Allie at the Animal Rescue League of Iowa (Animal Rescue League) loading...

No one could help

Bigsen was charged by Des Moines police with animal abandonment and neglect.

According to police, Bigsen tried to get his Uber driver to come back to the airport to pick up his dog. The driver said he was an hour out on another trip. With his departure fast approaching, Bigsen texted back that he would "figure it out."

When his friends did not respond to a text for help and passengers at the airport declined to take the dog, he left her behind and made his flight.

Bigsen later asked police if they could fly his dog back to New Jersey and was told she was getting good care. He agreed to her getting a new home. Bigsen told police several times he knew what he did was wrong but felt like he had no choice.

He told the Daily Mail he was heading back to New Jersey after losing his job in Iowa. His girlfriend, who booked the tickets, and daughter flew separately. They were not aware at the time of what happened to the dog.

Allie, a dog left at Des Moines International Airport by a NJ man Allie, a dog left at Des Moines International Airport by a NJ man (Animal Rescue League of Iowa) loading...

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two.

NJ mayors who make 6-figure salaries As of 2023, there are at least a dozen full-time mayors around New Jersey making six-figure salaries for their positions.

Newark, Woodbridge and Elizabeth have helped lead the pack. Jersey City, Paterson, Edison and Wayne more recently adjusted their pay for the elected post.