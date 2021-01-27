I can't believe that I missed it this year. That's right, National Pizza Week is already behind us. Beginning this year on January 9th, the rest of America stepped up to grab a slice from their favorite spot. And I missed it. The good news is that we are surrounded by some of the best pizza in the world right here in the Garden State.

I've got a couple of go-to places in my hometown. One of the best is Nomad Pizza. It's expensive as far as pizza goes, but it's not fast food pizza by any stretch. But as my grandmother would say about certain foods to show how good it was, "It's good enough for company." One of the best pizza's I have ever had is a creation of the chefs at Nomad. Jersey Corn Pizza. Gotta wait till summer for this delight, but it's worth the wait.

For what you might call your regular pizza, my friend Nino owns Pizza Star in the Princeton Shopping center and he is by far the best. Also, try his cheesesteaks, they steal the show. For pizza, my go-to is the Brooklyn pie with sausage. And yes, pizza can certainly be for breakfast.

Here's an article from The Patch on the best pizza places in the Garden State which made the top 101 national list. Let me know your favorite by sending me a note through our free NJ 101.5 app and I may shout them out on the air.

