Do you legally have to shovel your snow in NJ?

The question of whether you legally have to shovel your snow varies depending on which town in New Jersey you live in and if you are a residential or commercial property.

For example, commercial properties in Jersey City have eight hours after the end of snowfall or sunrise to remove snow and for residential properties, it's four hours.

In my town of Medford, there is a different ordinance about snow removal. Township Code 129-1 requires that property owners remove snow and/or ice from abutting sidewalks within 24 hours of the first daylight after the storm ceases.

The town of Summit requires residents to clear the sidewalk by a width of at least two feet on single-family or two-family residential lots, and a width of at least four feet on all other lots.

In most of these towns, a violation of their ordinance comes with a fine. Most towns never bother with fining people, but it could cost you if someone gets hurt on your property and they decide to sue you.

Your homeowner's insurance will pay, but then your premiums can go up and no one wants the hassle and expense of a lawsuit. Go to your town's website and check for the ordinance in your town.

There is usually a search bar where you can type in "snow shoveling ordinance" and you should find the exact information for your city or town there.

