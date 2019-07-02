Do people from NJ say ‘down the shore’?

Atlantic City coastline (Kylie Moore, Townsquare Media)

Growing up in South Jersey coming from Philadelphia we always used the term "down the shore." We used phrases like "are you going to the shore this weekend" or "they're down the shore this week". I was surprised to hear a co-worker from Mercer County say they always referred to it as "the beach".

People who live "down the shore" I can understand not using the phrase, but inland? Judi never refers to it as "down the shore" because she's lived there most of her life. So I wondered is it a difference between the northern half of the state and the southern half? Let's find out in an unscientific but totally reliable poll here.

