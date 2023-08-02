Divers search for missing swimmer in Somerset County, NJ
FRANKLIN (Somerset) — A search was underway Wednesday afternoon for a swimmer who went missing Wednesday afternoon in the Delaware & Raritan Canal.
Chief Frank Roman of the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office told New Jersey 101.5 the agency's dive rescue team is one of several agencies part of the search in the swift current of the canal. He would not disclose if the missing person was a child or an adult.
ABC 7 Eyewitness News reported the individual was swimming with their family and did not resurface.
Drownings in New Jersey
There were two drownings on Saturday in Monmouth County.
A Long Branch man drowned in the Swimming River Reservoir in Thompson County Park in Middletown while another man was pulled out of the ocean in an unguarded section of Gunnison Beach in Sandy Hook.
This is a breaking story. Check back for additional details.
