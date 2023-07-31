Long Branch, NJ man drowns at Thompson Park

🔴 A group at Thompson Park called police when someone went missing

🔴 Searchers didn't locate the body of a drowning

🔴 There were two other incidents involving water in Middletown Saturday

MIDDLETOWN — A man died at a county park reservoir on Saturday, the second drowning this weekend in Monmouth County.

A group at the Swimming River reservoir at Thompson County Park called 911 at 6:25 p.m. when the man they were with went missing.

After the group making the call was located on the border between the park and Brookdale Community College, emergency responders from eight agencies began a search that included drones and the State Police aviation unit.

The search was suspended at 11:30 p.m. Saturday without a body being found.

Drone operators during Thompson Park rescue operation Drone operators during Thompson Park rescue operation (Monmouth County Sheriff's Office) loading...

The victim's body was found from the air

The Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office Maritime Emergency Response Team (MERT), located the victim, Jose M. Urbina Contreras, 24, of Long Branch, in approximately 20 feet of water, about 50 feet from the water’s edge.

Swimming is not permitted in the reservoir.

“We are deeply saddened over the tragic loss of this swimmer and thoughts remain with his family,” Sheriff Shaun Golden said in a statement. “While the outcome is not what we had hoped for, the brave rescue efforts of all involved in their attempts to rescue and then recover the victim is commended. It’s extremely important to always take the proper precautions in the water and adhere to posted regulations.”

Drowning at nude beach

People at Gunnison Beach in Sandy Hook pulled a man from the water Saturday afternoon. The National Park Service said the man had been swimming in an unguarded section of the beach. The man's identity was not known Monday afternoon.

Rescued from capsized boat

Four boaters clinging to the hull of a capsized sailboat off the coast of Sandy Hook were rescued early Sunday morning. Coast Guard Station Sandy Hook launched a search along with the FDNY, NYPD aviation and NYPD harbor units.

The aviation unit located the boat and along with the Coast Guard rescued all four.

