Four boaters clinging to capsized boat rescued off Sandy Hook, NJ

⛵ The Coast Guard received a distress signal early Sunday morning

⛵ Four boaters were found hanging onto an overturned hull after an hour of searching

⛵ All four boaters were taken to a hospital in Long Branch

MIDDLETOWN — Four people are alive after an overnight rescue off the coast of Sandy Hook early Sunday morning.

The boaters were sailing near the Ambrose Channel when their vessel capsized near the Romer Shoal Light Station around 1 a.m., Petty Officer Logan Kaczmarek told the Asbury Park Press.

Fortunately, the four boaters were able to grab onto the sides of the overturned hull, the U.S. Coast Guard 1st District PA Detachment New York said. They managed to send a distress call to the detachment's command center and reported that the boat, named the Eagle, had run aground and that it was taking on water.

Several crews went out to search for the Eagle. The Coast Guard Cutter Beluga, a Coast Guard Sandy Hook crew, and members from the NYPD, including NYPD aviation, and the FDNY were part of the search.

Romer Shoal Light Station location (Google Maps) Romer Shoal Light Station location (Google Maps) loading...

After around an hour of searching, the NYPD aviation team found the Eagle and the boaters still hanging onto the hull. All four boaters were wearing life jackets.

The Sandy Hook crew rescued two of the boaters while the FDNY rescued the remaining pair. They were taken to Monmouth Medical Center in Long Branch for unspecified injuries.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Pictures of a $16.5M private island home being sold by NJ doctor Pictures of a $16.5M private island home being sold by NJ doctor

LOOK: Famous actresses from New Jersey Stacker compiled a list of famous actresses from New Jersey from IMDb.