‘Distraction burglaries’ on the rise in this NJ township

HAMILTON (Mercer County) — Police have warned the public about burglars who've been scamming residents into letting them inside their homes.

Over the past three months, five "distraction burglaries" have been reported at township homes, according to police.

In each instance, burglars approached a home pretending to be tree trimmers, utility workers or representatives of the “Xfinity” company, police said.

Once inside, at least one thief distracted the homeowner while jewelry and money was taken, police said.

At each targeted home, one of the suspects was described by a victim as a Hispanic male with a stocky build, police said.

Police also released photos taken from home security cameras, of three different vehicles at the scene of the reported burglaries.

vehicles at the scene of burglaries (Hamilton Township Police)

Anyone with information to help identify suspects or the vehicles can leave a message on the Hamilton Police Crime Tip Hotline at 609-581-4008.

