Dinosaurs will be invading the New Jersey Expo Center

2021 has been a banner year for dinosaurs in New Jersey. There’s a park dedicated to them, Field Station: Dinosaurs, in Bergen County; there’s a dinosaur exhibit at Liberty Science Center: the Dino Dig Adventure; the Dino Safari at two New Jersey malls; and Dino Stroll, which has come and gone.

Now, there is another group of dinosaurs to explore in New Jersey: Jurassic Quest, which bills itself as the largest dinosaur show and exhibit in North America, is coming to the New Jersey Convention and Expo Center in Edison Dec. 29 to Jan. 2, 2022.

Featuring over 100 life-like dinosaurs, dino-themed rides, play area, crafts, and more, Jurassic Quest offers a dinosaur immersive experience. They say that the dinosaurs are lifelike, too.

In collaboration with leading paleontologists, each dinosaur has been painstakingly replicated in every detail. Whether their prehistoric counterpart had skin that was scaly, had feathers or fur, Jurassic Quest has spared no expense in bringing the dinosaurs to life.

Tickets range from $19-$22 with additional fees for some rides and activities. The experience is geared toward kids, as you might expect: Jurassic Quest exhibits also allow future paleontologists to dig up fossils, ride their favorite life-sized dinosaur, enjoy walking dinosaur and baby dinosaur shows, and enjoy a dinosaur-themed play land in addition to face painting, crafts and much more.

Tickets are for a specific time and can be purchased here.

Jurassic Quest will also visit Philadelphia at the Pennsylvania Convention Center Jan. 15-23, 2022.

