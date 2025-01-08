Did you solve it? This was the hardest Wordle for New Jersey

If you’re like me you’re still in the chokehold that Wordle had on us when it first became a craze.

For anyone who hasn’t played, or if it’s been a while since you’ve played, Wordle is a game where you get six chances to guess the five letter word of the day.

How to play Wordle

With each guess of a valid five letter word, the color fo the tiles will change based on how right they are.

Green: Right letter, right spot.

Yellow: Right letter, wrong placement.

Black: That letter is nowhere to be found.

The fewer guesses, the more accomplished you feel.

I’m still chasing the high of the day my starter word was the Wordle of the day.

It’s “early,” by the way, and I legit gasped when I got it in one turn.

But there was one day last year that was determined to be the worst day for New Jersey Wordle players, according to the site Unscrambler(Unscramblerer.com).

How did they get to this conclusion? This was the methodology:

We used Google Trends to discover the hardest to solve Wordle words of the year and Ahrefs to find the number of searches for each U.S. state. The hardest to solve Wordle words for 2024 can be found through Google Trends with the keyword 'Wordle hint'.

People who will have trouble solving the daily Wordle will search for 'Wordle hint' to be given a clue about how to solve the word puzzle.

Last year the worst Wordle day for the Garden State was May 26.

The word that day?

A double letter AND rare letters like ‘B’ and ‘L’? Wordle did us dirty that day!

If you’re a fan of puzzles like the daily Wordle, you’ll love these picture puzzles compiled by my colleague, Dino. See how many of them you can figure out (the answers are at the end, don’t worry!).

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

