Did you know New Jersey has THIS many UFO sightings?

U.F.O. (Unidentified Flying Object): a mysterious object seen in the sky for which, it is claimed, no orthodox scientific explanation can be found.

We’ve all that “did I just see something?” moment, right?

You’re looking in the sky at night and you see something moving that you can tell isn’t an airplane and think “could it be…?”

In my experience, it was usually immediately explained by a friend that what I was seeing was just a satellite on its course (look, I was young and dumb, okay?), but that brief moment of “what if I just saw a UFO?” is thrilling.

As it turns out, there have been plenty of New Jerseyans who had that “what if” moment and followed through by actually reporting it to NUFORC, or the National UFO Reporting Center.

NUFORC’s numbers of sightings include reports as far back as the year 1400, the numbers below are from 2022 according to Stacker.

I naively thought the number of sightings reported in the Garden State would be in the dozens, maybe at most somewhere around 100.

I was WAY off. Apparently, we have a fairly active sky in New Jersey.

While most documented by NUFORC can be explained away as weather balloons, military tests, etc, there’s always going to be part of you that wonders “but what if it WAS something more?”

Hey, maybe the aliens heard we have superior pizza here.

Take a look to see how many UFO sightings have been reported in New Jersey.

The amount is, dare I say, “out of this world.”

