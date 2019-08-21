Did someone try to bring mother-F’n snake on mother-F’n plane at Newark?

Two unusual item in two days have come through TSA checkpoints at Newark Liberty International Airport: a dagger and a snake.

A woman gave a TSA agent a walking stick on Tuesday, which got agents' attention as it passed through the X-ray machine, according to TSA spokeswoman Lisa Farbstein on her Twitter account.

Upon closer examination the agent discovered a long dagger inside the stick.

Snake left at a Newark Airport TSA checkpoint (TSA)

"If you get a cane or walking stick as a gift, check for hidden knives and swords inside," Farbstein advised.

Monday night, a 15-foot ring necked snake was found left at a Newark TSA checkpoint by a girl who notified an agent.

The agent put a container over the snake and Port Authority police to take it away, according to the TSA on its Instagram account.

It’s common for travelers to accidentally leave items such as their keys, sunglasses, ID, hats and gloves, but this is the first time someone has left a snake behind, according to TSA’s New Jersey federal security director, Tom Carter

"We have a fairly robust lost and found program that reunites passengers with their lost items, but this passenger doesn’t need to call us about his snake," Carter said.

Snakes are permitted onboard planes, but each airline has its own policy on traveling with pets.

The items join a list of things found in the past at TSA's Newark checkpoints including baby bottles, a handgun, a concealed knife, a "suspicious package" brought by an Israeli citizen headed to police training in Florida, a replica grenade, a replica grenade and a reality show that brought a vacuum device used to compress luggage.

