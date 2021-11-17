Did Carrie Underwood rip off this NJ artist with her new single?

Remember Jones is a multi-talented musician based out of Asbury Park, NJ. If you aren't familiar with his work, here's a look at what you're in for if you go to see him live:

Remember Jones has been making music and performing for a long time. When he isn't creating, he's often paying homage to those that came before him.

In the past he, along with an ensemble of musicians, have performed unique interpretations of Kanye West's album "808's & Heartbreak," along with "Back To Black" by Amy Winehouse.

In summer 2021, Remember Jones released "Fat Jeans," a single he wrote during quarantine. It's a neo-soul head-bopper about something we can all relate to: Lying around the house being lazy.

Fast forward to mid-November. Earlier this week Carrie Underwood released a new holiday song that bears some striking resemblances to "Fat Jeans." It's called "Stretchy Pants."

Remember Jones points out the glaring similarities in a TikTok video below:

I asked Remember Jones what aspect of Carrie Underwood's new single bothered him the most.

"I really believe that this is a universal theme and that’s why I wrote the song. The positivity of it and bringing people together. Love it! It’s completely possible that these were two similar ideas. Once I saw the video, however, that’s where I was like 'red flag!' It really made me go back and question the entire thing."

He adds,

"The video is blatant in a lot of regards. The color schemes, the 2D animation, the title cards, inanimate objects dancing, etc. Where do we draw the line of coincidence?"

The videos are very much alike.

"Fat Jeans:"

Screengrab: YouTube, Remember Jones

"Stretchy Pants:"

Screengrab: YouTube, Carrie Underwood

"Fat Jeans:"

Screengrab: YouTube, Remember Jones

"Stretchy Pants:"

Screengrab: YouTube, Carrie Underwood

Name of song in lights:

Screengrab: YouTube, Remember Jones

Name of song in lights:

Screengrab: YouTube, Carrie Underwood

And in both videos, the pants come to life.

Screengrab: YouTube, Remember Jones

But in "Stretchy Pants," they skipped out on the face.

Screengrab: YouTube, Carrie Underwood

Things definitely seem a bit suspicious.

To compare further, you can watch the full video for "Fat Jeans" here (NSFW due to graphic language). Here's Carrie Underwood's "Stretchy Pants."

As for the song itself, "Stretchy Pants" is pretty different for Carrie Underwood. Anyone who has spent five minutes listening to her music will tell you that soul/R&B is not typically in her repertoire. But while you may find similarities throughout the song in the arrangement or narrative flow, Remember Jones says, "Truthfully, I do think that the song itself is up for debate and discussion."

It may not be as blatant as Led Zeppelin taking the beginning of "Stairway to Heaven" from "Taurus" by Spirit. Or Robin Thicke and Pharrell taking the bassline from Marvin Gaye's "Got to Give it Up" for the controversial "Blurred Lines." But it does seem as though Remember Jones was more than just inspiration for Carrie Underwood's new project.

This wouldn't be the first time Carrie Underwood's team wound up in hot water for something like this, either. According to Reuters, in 2019, Carrie Underwood, the NFL, and NBC were sued for allegedly copying the “Game On” theme song used in 2018 for Sunday Night Football from an identically-titled song recorded two years earlier.

What do you think?

