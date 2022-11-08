Did anyone win the $1.9 billion Powerball jackpot? We don’t know yet

Monday night's Powerball drawing for a jackpot worth an unprecedented $1.9 billion was delayed due to security protocols.

The drawing should have happened at 10:59 p.m. Monday night. Because one of the 48 participating lotteries was still processing its sales and play data the drawing could not happen, according to a statement from the Multi-State Lottery Association posted by the California Lottery on its Twitter account.

The length of the delay means it is "likely" the the drawing will not take place until Tuesday morning, according to the association. A time was not given in their statement.

Powerball website Tuesday 11/8/22 with "pending results" message at 5 a.m. EST Powerball website Tuesday 11/8/22 with "pending results" message at 5 a.m. EST (Dan Alexander, Townsquare Media) loading...

The association told the Associated Press it is against their policy to name the state causing the delay.

"Powerball has stringent security requirements to protect the integrity of the game and remains committed to holding a drawing that gives all players a fair chance to win," game officials said in their statement.

Powerball has delayed their drawing at least two other times in 2022 in compliance with their security protocols.

