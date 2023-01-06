Did anyone else in New Jersey randomly receive this in the mail?
I came home Thursday night to see a package with my name on it. "Strange," I thought. I didn’t remember ordering anything.
I quickly tried to remember if I did some online shopping after a glass or two of wine. (We’ve all been there, right? RIGHT?!) However, nothing came to mind.
Then I wondered if it was perhaps a Christmas gift that arrived late, I’m still waiting on a T-shirt that hasn’t been delivered. Maybe this was it!
With that in mind, I opened the mysterious package only to find something I neither ordered nor particularly wanted.
Inside the package were two boxes of COVID tests. Entirely disappointing when you think you're about to open a package to see a Jurassic Park T-shirt.
I at no point ordered these tests, so why were they delivered specifically to me? My name was on the package, my address was correct, the whole thing is puzzling to me.
I'm not trying to look a gift horse in the mouth here. I don't want to come across as ungrateful to whomever it was who sent this. I just find it somewhat unsettling.
Will I be happy I have the tests the next time I feel a tickle in my throat and I want to be sure I’m safe to go to work? Sure. But I still find it incredibly weird that someone somewhere decided that I needed these tests sent to me and no one else I know.
So has this also happened to you or am I being weirdly targeted by BinaxNOW to use their tests? Please let me know I’m not alone.
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.
