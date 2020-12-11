Developments in suburban NJ get federal affordable housing credits

Holmdel Family Apartments (Holmdel Township)

The state has distributed $27 million in federal low income housing tax credits to help create 1,300 low income apartments in 21 developments, many in suburban locations.

"With awards in areas such as Holmdel, Princeton, and Saddle River, and a combination of mixed-income and 100% affordable projects, these awards help drive the NJ Housing and Mortgage Finance Agency's goals of deconcentrating poverty and encouraging development in communities of high opportunity," the agency said in a written statement.

The Princeton project at 900 Herrontown Road is right off Route 206 and will open up 65 affordable housing units and access to afterschool mentoring and "play time" at the YMCA.

Fifty new units will be available at the Holmdel Family Apartments with five set aside for homeless individuals and families. In Saddle River, which the agency says is one of the highest income small municipalities in the country, half of the units at Saddle River Family Housing will be made available to very low-income and low-income households.

Tavistock at Greenwich will dedicate five units for honorably discharged and homeless veterans.

The credits could also in a way deflate a claim President Donald Trump made on his Twitter account about the Affirmatively Furthering Fair Housing program that he canceled in July. 

"I am happy to inform all of the people living in their Suburban Lifestyle Dream that you will no longer be bothered or financially hurt by having low income housing built in your neighborhood," the president tweeted. "Your housing prices will go up based on the market, and crime will go down. I have rescinded the Obama-Biden AFFH Rule. Enjoy!"

A month later Trump claimed that Joe Biden would appoint New Jersey U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, he former mayor of Newark, to lead a program that he said would threaten neighborhoods.

"The 'suburban housewife' will be voting for me. They want safety & are thrilled that I ended the long running program where low income housing would invade their neighborhood. Biden would reinstall it, in a bigger form, with Corey Booker in charge," Trump wrote.

Family developments

ProjectTownAffordable Apts.
Genesis Metropolitan ParamusParamus44 out of 104
Brittany WoodsGloucester29 out of 29
Tavistock At WoolwichWoolwich71 out of 72
Saddle River FamilySaddle River111 out of 111
Willows at GreenwichGreenwich66 out of 66
Apartments at ClintonClinton84 out of 84
Gerards RiverviewBordentown65 out of 66
900 Herrontown RoadPrinceton64 out of 65
Holmdel Family ApartmentsHolmdel50 out of 50
Cramer Hill FamilyCamden74 out of 75
Stirlingside ResidencesMiddlesex53 out of 53

Senior developments

ProjectTownAffordable Apts.
Fair Share Senior Housing Ph IMount Laurel70 out of 71
Branchburg Senior Phase IIBranchburg75 out of 75
1425 Teaneck RoadTeaneck39 out of 40
Newcomb Senior Phase IIVineland68 out of 68
Hilltop SeniorIrvington69 out of 94

Supportive housing developments

ProjectTownAffordable Apts.
Henderson RoadSouth Brunswick60 out of 61
Little Ferry SeniorLittle Ferry84 out of 85
Maple Shade SeniorMaple Shade59 out of 60

 

