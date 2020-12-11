Developments in suburban NJ get federal affordable housing credits

The state has distributed $27 million in federal low income housing tax credits to help create 1,300 low income apartments in 21 developments, many in suburban locations.

"With awards in areas such as Holmdel, Princeton, and Saddle River, and a combination of mixed-income and 100% affordable projects, these awards help drive the NJ Housing and Mortgage Finance Agency's goals of deconcentrating poverty and encouraging development in communities of high opportunity," the agency said in a written statement.

The Princeton project at 900 Herrontown Road is right off Route 206 and will open up 65 affordable housing units and access to afterschool mentoring and "play time" at the YMCA.

Fifty new units will be available at the Holmdel Family Apartments with five set aside for homeless individuals and families. In Saddle River, which the agency says is one of the highest income small municipalities in the country, half of the units at Saddle River Family Housing will be made available to very low-income and low-income households.

Tavistock at Greenwich will dedicate five units for honorably discharged and homeless veterans.

The credits could also in a way deflate a claim President Donald Trump made on his Twitter account about the Affirmatively Furthering Fair Housing program that he canceled in July.

"I am happy to inform all of the people living in their Suburban Lifestyle Dream that you will no longer be bothered or financially hurt by having low income housing built in your neighborhood," the president tweeted. "Your housing prices will go up based on the market, and crime will go down. I have rescinded the Obama-Biden AFFH Rule. Enjoy!"

A month later Trump claimed that Joe Biden would appoint New Jersey U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, he former mayor of Newark, to lead a program that he said would threaten neighborhoods.

"The 'suburban housewife' will be voting for me. They want safety & are thrilled that I ended the long running program where low income housing would invade their neighborhood. Biden would reinstall it, in a bigger form, with Corey Booker in charge," Trump wrote.

Family developments

Project Town Affordable Apts. Genesis Metropolitan Paramus Paramus 44 out of 104 Brittany Woods Gloucester 29 out of 29 Tavistock At Woolwich Woolwich 71 out of 72 Saddle River Family Saddle River 111 out of 111 Willows at Greenwich Greenwich 66 out of 66 Apartments at Clinton Clinton 84 out of 84 Gerards Riverview Bordentown 65 out of 66 900 Herrontown Road Princeton 64 out of 65 Holmdel Family Apartments Holmdel 50 out of 50 Cramer Hill Family Camden 74 out of 75 Stirlingside Residences Middlesex 53 out of 53

Senior developments

Project Town Affordable Apts. Fair Share Senior Housing Ph I Mount Laurel 70 out of 71 Branchburg Senior Phase II Branchburg 75 out of 75 1425 Teaneck Road Teaneck 39 out of 40 Newcomb Senior Phase II Vineland 68 out of 68 Hilltop Senior Irvington 69 out of 94

Supportive housing developments

Project Town Affordable Apts. Henderson Road South Brunswick 60 out of 61 Little Ferry Senior Little Ferry 84 out of 85 Maple Shade Senior Maple Shade 59 out of 60

