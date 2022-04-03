TRENTON — A three-alarm house fire on Carteret Avenue has taken two lives and injured four first responders.

The blaze started shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday, according to the Trenton mayor's office.

While two residents managed to escape, the fire left two 20-year-old twin brothers dead. Their identities are not yet publicly available.

Along with the fatalities, four firefighters were injured responding to the fire. One was burned, while three were hurt when part of the home collapsed.

All four of the firefighters were taken to Capital Health Regional Medical Center. They are in stable condition, according to Trenton Fire Director Kenneth Douglas.

The building is now completely uninhabitable. From the outside, it is marred by burnt-out windows, holes in the roof, and charred wood siding on the second floor.

“I am praying for this family who lost two sons tonight. This is heartbreaking and we will do everything we can to support to get through this,” Mayor Reed Gusciora said in a statement.

Investigators are still working to find the cause of the blaze.

