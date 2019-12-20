Det. Joseph Seals End of Watch: December 10, 2019 #BlueFriday

Detective Joseph Seals faithfully served as a member of Law Enforcement for 15 years. His End of Watch was December 10, 2019.

Today for #BlueFriday, we honor his memory, his family and all those who served with him.

Rest in peace, Detective.

This is the Police dispatcher giving the final call letting Detective Seals know that "we will take it from here." We know that our courageous law enforcement officers will do just that. God Bless all of you.

