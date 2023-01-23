Despite loss, NY Giants a year behind the Eagles but on the right path

Although it may not seem like it after watching the New York Giants get badly beaten 38-7 by the Philadelphia Eagles, the G-Men are actually a lot closer to the birds than the game looked. I'd say they are a year behind. If they continue to follow suit, Big Blue could have a big year next year.

Here's why.

In 2021, the Eagles were coming off having to eat quarterback Carson Wentz's dead money, so they did not have a lot of cap space to sign players. They made the playoffs in a year no one expected them to, and they were badly beaten in the first round by Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccanneers.

There were questions all through the off-season by the fans as to whether or not Jalen Hurts was good enough to be the starting quarterback. There were those who wanted the team to trade for Deshawn Watson or Russell Wilson.

Vice President of Football Operations Howie Roseman so believed in Hurts that he was able to trade with Tennessee for receiver AJ Brown, one of Hurt's best friends. Hurts rewarded his team with an MVP-type season. He may actually be named MVP.

That same off-season, the Eagles were blessed with over $60 million in cap space and were able to put in the playmakers needed to shore up the defense like Hassan Reddick, Kazir Washington, safety CJ Gardner Johnson, and former Giant James Bradberry.

When the Birds suffered their first loss of the season to the Washington Commanders due to lack of run-stopping, Roseman, in a matter of days, brought in two former all-pros, Lival Joseph and Nadomican Suh. The hits just kept coming. Now, the Eagles will play for the chance to go to their fourth Super Bowl.

The Giants meanwhile, like the Eagles of 2021, started 2022 in cap hell. They couldn't sign any big-name free agents. They declined the option of quarterback Daniel Jones, and the fans questioned whether he was the one who should be leading the team.

Despite all that, and thanks to new head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Shoen, the Giants, in a year they were supposed to suck, not only made the playoffs but actually won a game.

Next year, they will have, according to The Athletic, about $54.3 million. Granted, they will have to sign quarterback Daniel Jones, who demonstrated as the season went on that he absolutely is the quarterback, running back Saquon Barkley, and defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence. But, there will be money available to get the playmakers to get the Giants over the hump next year like the Eagles were able to do this year.

Will it happen? I believe, with Shoen and Daboll in charge, definitely. I also believe we're going to be seeing a lot of classic Giants-Eagles matchups in the coming years; hopefully better than the one Giants fans witnessed Saturday night. Make that definitely.

