Deptford, NJ driver dies after colliding with 2 FedEx trucks

DEPTFORD — A 24-year-old township man is dead after the car he was driving collided with two FedEx trucks.

According to police, the driver of the late model Honda Accord was driving on Clements Bridge Road, near the Camden County border on Tuesday, Oct. 18 at approximately 8:52 a.m., when he collided with the pair of FedEx trucks.

He was transported to Cooper University Hospital in Camden, where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities did not release the name of the victim.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Traffic Safety Unit at 856-845-2220.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

