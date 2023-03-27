Deptford, NJ cop shot on duty still fighting in ICU

👮‍♂️ A Deptford cop is still in the ICU after being shot in the leg

👮‍♂️ The officer was critically injured while pursuing a suspect on foot

👮‍♂️ A blood drive will be held in honor of the officer on April 14

DEPTFORD — More than two weeks after being critically injured in the line of duty, a New Jersey cop is still recovering in the ICU.

Deptford police officer Bobby Shisler was shot while pursuing a suspect on foot on March 10, according to the state Attorney General's Office. The other man, identified as 24-year-old Mitchell Negron Jr., of Deptford, was shot dead at the scene. Authorities said they recovered a Taurus .38 special revolver, which was not Shisler's service weapon.

Shisler was rushed to Cooper Medical Center in critical condition. The four-year officer and lifelong Deptford resident was shot in the leg, according to media reports. The state PBA said that Shisler's life was saved thanks in part to three fellow officers who used a tourniquet at the scene to slow the bleeding.

The Deptford police on Saturday said that Shisler remains in the ICU fighting to recover. New Jersey 101.5 has reached out to the department for more information on his condition.

Jersey shows support for shot Deptford cop

Nichole Rodgers, the wife of another officer in the Deptford police department, also gave an update through GoFundMe on Friday.

"Without giving private details, please just know that Bobby is still hospitalized and fighting very, very hard to recover. This has been emotionally and physically exhausting for his family as well. They have not left his side throughout the past two weeks," Rodgers said.

Officer Bobby Shisler (via Facebook) Officer Bobby Shisler (via Facebook) loading...

The GoFundMe has raised over $116,000 from around 1,400 donors as of Monday morning. Donations came from a variety of individuals and groups including first responder agencies throughout New Jersey.

The Attorney General's Office continues to investigate the shooting as is required under state law.

Blood drive in honor of Officer Shisler

A blood drive will be held by the American Red Cross at the Almonesson Lake fire station on April 14. The station is located at 1700 Almonesson Road in Deptford.

Almonesson Fire station in Deptford (Google Maps) Almonesson Fire station in Deptford (Google Maps) loading...

A flyer for the drive shared on social media states it will go from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

"He's an avid weight-lifter and a tireless volunteer. He's a son, a brother, a nephew, and friend," the flyer said. "Please join us to donate blood in support of Bobby's recovery!"

People looking to donate blood at the drive should make an appointment in advance through the American Red Cross website here. Once the website is opened, entering sponsor code "Bobby" will bring up the option to make an appointment.

Rick Rickman is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at richard.rickman@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Play ball NJ: These MLB pros are from New Jersey A fair amount of New Jersey born baseball players have made it to the majors. These pros, active to start the 2023 season, all have NJ roots.

Up or down? Average property tax changes in NJ in 2022 Below are the average property tax bills for every municipality in New Jersey last year.

The towns are listed from the biggest cut in the average bill to the highest increase. On the county maps, the deeper red color means a higher increase above 2% whereas the darker green signifies a smaller increase or a reduction.

Each listing also shows how the average tax bill is split among the county, school and municipal governments.