Dennis tries a new hot Italian sausage recipe

I like to take dishes I've had at restaurants or via take-out and add my own twist. Last week we had some Italian food delivered to the radio station that featured long hots, mild Italian sausage, and potatoes.

It was amazing, but I thought we'd turn things around a little and use roasted peppers marinated in olive oil and spicy sausage instead of mild. The dish turned out great and before I feed it to my co-workers, I thought I'd share it with you.

Dennis makes delicious hot Italian sausage

If you don't like spicy, just substitute hot sausage for mild, but the heat combined with the potatoes is a nice balance. Using the roasted peppers marinated in olive oil(very important-not the brine kind) is a great flavor substitute for fresh bell peppers.

