It's that time of the year when people have Super Bowl parties and look for the best recipes for snack foods for the big game.

There are all kinds of stores and brands that make great guacamole. Some of them are very good, but like so many dishes there is nothing like homemade.

The most challenging part of making a good quac is picking the right avocados and knowing how to get all of that deliciousness out of their skins.

Once you've mastered that, the rest is pretty easy depending on your taste. This recipe is a hit wherever I bring it or to whoever I serve it to. Try it out before the big game.

How to make the best guacamole

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Dennis Malloy's easy, delicious homemade Jersey fresh pizza Growing up my mother made homemade pizza every Friday night, without fail.

Dennis Malloy's easy, delicious Jersey tomato flatbread This is the best time of year to make use of the abundance of jersey tomatoes while they last.

Dennis Malloy’s simple pico de gallo recipe