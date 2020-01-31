Delta Air Lines and American Airlines are suspending all flights between the U.S. and China as an outbreak of a new virus spreads.

American Airlines says it's suspending flights beginning Friday through March 27. The company cited the U.S. State Department’s decision to advise against all travel to China. The decision also comes a day after the pilots’ union at American Airlines sued to stop the carrier from flying to China.

Delta says its suspension will not take effect until Feb. 6 to ensure that customers looking to exit China can do so. Delta's suspension will last until April 30.

Delta and American are the first U.S. carriers to suspend service to China amid the outbreak. Several European airlines also have suspended service.

The virus has sickened nearly 10,000 people worldwide in just two months and killed more than 200.

