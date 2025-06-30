I ran into someone recently in South Jersey who was telling me about her job with a great company. When she described the atmosphere and the benefits, it made me want to apply for a job there.

Unfortunately, I am woefully unqualified to work in that field, but maybe there's a position open for a retired communications specialist. The young lady works at Deloitte.

I had heard of Deloitte but wasn't exactly sure what they did. She gave me a brief explanation, and it turns out they are the largest professional services company in the world and one of the Big Four accounting firms in the country.

They are based in London and were founded in 1845. Deloitte established a presence in the United States in 1890, so they've been around longer than most corporations can survive in today's world.

Photo by Martin Hunter/Getty Images Photo by Martin Hunter/Getty Images loading...

Maybe the reason they're so successful is that they attract the best people in business. They achieve this by offering amazing benefits that most of us could only dream of.

This young woman I ran into has two kids, and she told me they even offer "emergency back-up care" if you're babysitter or elder care person can't make it that day, up to a maximum of 30 days. I've never heard of such a thing.

In this world and especially in this state, where both parents have to work to make ends meet, this is the kind of place we need more of in New Jersey.

Thankfully for people in Central and South Jersey, they're one right across the Delaware in Center City Philadelphia. You can even take the train into town right near their offices.

There were many more benefits and amenities that this woman raved about working for Deloitte. If you're interested in opportunities, here's a link.

By the way, I have no connection to the company but was just so impressed by how much this woman loved her job and the company she works for. New Jersey needs to attract more employers like this to keep our workforce from moving out of state. Maybe a new governor can make a difference!

These are 12 best NJ companies to work for Forbes has issued its list of Best Employers By State 2024, put together with market research firm Statista. Employees were surveyed about their own companies of 500 or more, plus places worked recently. Five of the top 15 additionally have headquarters in NJ. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

LOOK: States sending the most people to New Jersey Stacker compiled a list of states where the most people are moving to New Jersey using data from the Census Bureau. Gallery Credit: Stacker

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

Report a correction 👈